Here's who Trump has asked to join his administration

President-elect Donald Trump has started to name officials joining his incoming administration.

Many of the early announcements include prominent Republicans who have staunchly backed his agenda, especially in key policies such as immigration and the United States' role in the Middle East.

Here is a look at who Trump has confirmed will be joining his administration. Cabinet-level positions will require Senate confirmation, while some other roles will not.

Requiring Senate confirmation:

U.N. ambassador

Rep. Elise Stefanik: Stefanik was first elected to her congressional seat in 2014 after easily winning what had been a Democratic-held district. In 2018, she became the National Republican Congressional Committee's recruitment chair, leading the party's effort to get more women to run for congressional office. She then replaced Rep. Liz Cheney as House GOP conference chair.

Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin: Zeldin is an attorney who previously represented New York's 1st District in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2023. From 2003 to 2007, he served in the U.S. Army. In 2007, he transitioned to the Army Reserve, where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Other White House roles:

Chief of staff

Susie Wiles: Wiles was Trump's campaign manager for 2024, overseeing a run that saw Trump take a decisive victory in both the popular vote and electoral college, including in swing states. Wiles also worked on the Trump campaign in 2016. She will become the first female White House chief of staff.

Deputy chief of staff

Stephen Miller: Miller has long been one of Trump's top aides, providing a key voice as a policy adviser on immigration issues during Trump's first term in office. He also served as one of Trump's top speechwriters. At age 24, Miller quickly ascended through the GOP ranks as Sen. Jeff Sessions' communications director. Sessions was later named Trump's attorney general.

"Border czar"

Tom Homan: Homan is returning to a top border security role within the Trump White House after serving as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first 18 months of Trump's first term. Previously, he was in the Obama administration as the executive associate director of ICE enforcement and removal operations. He spent over three decades with ICE.

National security adviser

Rep Mike Waltz: Walz is a Green Beret veteran and a retired Colonel in the National Guard, who served in the U.S. armed forces for 27 years. He was elected to represent Florida's 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, where he succeeded Florida's now-governor, Ron DeSantis.