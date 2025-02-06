President Trump's buyout deadline of federal workers delayed by judge

A federal judge has paused President Donald Trump's buyout deadline as workers had until Thursday to decide whether to resign and receive pay through September or stay in their position but risk possible layoffs.

The Associated Press reported that the judge extended the deadline until Monday. It is possible the deadline will be extended again.

The American Federation of Government Employees urged federal employees not to take the offer, fearing many of the employees might not get paid.

Unions representing U.S. government employees filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the buyout, which they claim violates federal law.

Part of the challenge workers face is whether they would make as much money in the private sector and would otherwise be willing to accept sharp changes in the work environment. The Trump administration wants more workers back in the office, with fewer opportunities to work from home

The White House has estimated that 5% to 10% of the civilian federal workforce would take the offer. Some agencies, such as the U.S. Postal Service and some national security programs, have been exempt from the buyouts.