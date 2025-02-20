Potential unemployment surge at the IRS as DOGE layoffs loom

As the Internal Revenue Service braces for significant staff reductions, concerns mount over the potential impact on taxpayers, especially during the busy tax season.

Reports indicate that between 5,000 to 7,000 IRS employees could be laid off imminently, with the Kansas City branch expected to be hit particularly hard, facing around 1,000 job losses.

The impending layoffs will predominantly affect probationary employees. These workers, who are either new to the agency or have transitioned from other federal departments, are often in their initial stages of public service careers. The process of laying off probationary employees has raised alarms, as union representatives have begun notifying affected workers within the last 12 hours.

The uncertainty around the layoffs has left many employees anxious, as articulated by union officials who express deep concern for the families impacted.

This mass layoff scenario comes on the heels of a significant shift in IRS operations. The Biden administration had previously allocated increased funding to the IRS with the aim of bolstering the workforce to enhance federal revenue collection. In contrast, the Trump administration has expressed a desire to minimize the IRS’s role, favoring alternative revenue streams, such as tariffs.

The broader ramifications of these cuts could impact the American taxpayer significantly, as the IRS struggles to maintain its services during peak filing periods. Union leaders have issued statements emphasizing support for those facing layoffs, reflecting an overarching sense of camaraderie among employees during troubling times.

In a related development, the ongoing relationship between billionaires Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has garnered attention. Their collaborative efforts, particularly involving a new initiative dubbed the “DOGE Dividend,” have sparked public interest. Introduced by a financial adviser, the concept proposes allocating a portion of savings from the "DOGE" initiative — which Trump is actively promoting — to return money to American citizens. The White House has suggested that if the program saves an impressive $2 trillion, a payout of $5,000 could be feasible for U.S. households.

But many on Capitol Hill have expressed doubt that DOGE will come anywhere close to the $2 trillion in savings touted by the White House.

For instance, Musk's team touted that it found $8 billion in savings involving a contract for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It turns out the actual savings were $8 million, the New York Times reported.

President Trump has been vocal about the concept, advocating on Air Force One that the proposal includes distributing 20% of the savings back to citizens and allocating another 20% towards reducing the national debt. He described the plan as a way to incentivize greater accountability and encourage public input in identifying waste within government spending.

As the IRS prepares for these layoffs, many are left wondering how the agency will manage the demands of tax season and the complexities surrounding taxpayer refunds.