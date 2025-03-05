'Not good enough': Trump defends tariffs on Canada, blames Trudeau's 'weak' border policies

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his decision to slap 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada, and says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's border policies are to blame.

The president said he spoke with Trudeau by phone Wednesday and told him the tariffs will remain in place until more is done by Canada to secure its border with the U.S.

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs," President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it's gotten better, but I said, 'That's not good enough.'"

President Trump added that the call ended in a "somewhat" friendly manner, but then accused the prime minister — who announced his resignation in January — of refusing to hold elections because he is "trying to use this issue to stay in power." President Trump then continued to blame Trudeau's border policies for the U.S.-imposed tariffs.

"I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States," he stated. "These policies are responsible for the death of many people!"

President Trump's comments come a day after his administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico — its two top trade partners — including an addition 10% tariff on energy imports. The move prompted a hasty response from Canada's Trudeua, who then issued a retaliatory 25% tariff on $155 billion of U.S. goods being sent from the U.S. to Canada.

"Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada: their closest partner and ally — their closest friend," Trudeau said Tuesday in a statement. "Canadians are reasonable, but we will not back down from a fight. Not when our country is at stake."

According to recent findings published in the "Journal of Purchasing and Supply Management," researchers at Georgia State University, Arizona State University, and Colorado State University said tariffs may not only cause an increase in prices for consumers, but could also disrupt global supply chains.

In his Tuesday night address to a joint session of Congress, President Trump defended the tariffs, claiming countries have long charged the U.S. steeper tariffs than those the U.S. levies on their exports.

"This system is not fair to the United States and never was," he said. "April 2nd, reciprocal tariffs kick in. Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them."