Trump urges farmers to 'bear with' tariffs as long-term gains expected

During Tuesday's joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump indicated that there would be long-term benefits for farmers as he implements numerous tariffs.

President Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and up to 20% tariffs on goods from China. The president has also said that he will impose 25% tariffs on food products imported into the U.S. starting April 2.

But in the near term, President Trump seemed to indicate that farmers might not benefit from the tariffs in the short term.

"The tariffs will go on agricultural product coming into America and our farmers starting on April 2nd, it may be a little bit of an adjustment period, we had that before when I made the deal with China, $50 billion in purchases and I said, just bear with me. And they did, they did. You have to bear with me again and this will be even better," President Trump said on Tuesday.

But the National Farmers Union thinks there will be long-term ramifications from tariffs.

“We are already facing significant economic uncertainty, and these actions only add to the strain. Trade policies must come with real, tangible protections for the farmers directly affected," National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said. "We’ve heard there’s a strategy in place—now we need to see it. Promises alone won’t pay the bills or keep farms afloat.

“Without a clear plan, family farmers will once again be left to bear the burden of decisions beyond their control, and eventually, so will consumers. We urge the administration to work with our trading partners to prevent further harm to rural communities.” According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, imports are making up a growing share of the United States' fruits and vegetables supply. As of 2021, nearly 60% of fruit and 40% of vegetables consumed in the U.S. are imported.

The U.S. is also increasing the amount of meat it imports every year, with the nation importing more than it exports yearly.

While economists and business leaders say tariffs will result in higher prices for consumer goods, the Trump administration says tariffs will promote domestic job growth while raising government revenue without directly raising taxes.

"They’re about protecting the soul of our country," President Trump said. "Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening. And it will happen rather quickly. There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much."

