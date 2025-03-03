Upcoming Trump tariffs could make things more expensive for American farmers

The United States is set to impose new tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday, while also doubling its existing 10% tariff on imports from China, as confirmed by President Trump.

These tariffs could have significant repercussions for American farmers, who rely heavily on imported fertilizers. In 2023, American farmers spent nearly $36 billion on fertilizers, with a substantial portion dedicated to potash, a key ingredient primarily imported from Canada.

"I'm not stopping the tariffs, no, no," President Trump said, affirming his stance on the tariff increases.

Colin Grabow, a tariffs and trade expert from the Cato Institute, warned, "The majority will be felt on the American side. When we look at past tariffs that have been imposed, say, for example, under the first Trump administration, most studies found that there was substantial, if not complete pass through of the tariffs on to the consumer."

The reliance on Canadian imports is particularly pronounced for potash, with the U.S. importing 80 percent of its supply from Canada. This dependency highlights the potential impact of the new tariffs on American agriculture.

On social media platform X, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation urged President Trump to seek alternatives to imposing tariffs, emphasizing the financial strain on farm families.

President Trump acknowledged the likely agricultural effects of the tariffs on Monday in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

"To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd."

"Have fun!" the president said.

As the new tariffs take effect, American consumers and farmers alike may soon feel the financial impact, with potential increases in consumer prices and agricultural costs looming on the horizon.

According to an analysis by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, tariffs against major trading partners like Canada, Mexico, and China could cost the average U.S. household over $1,200 annually.

