New CNN poll says most Americans don't approve of President Trump's performance

The majority of Americans — 52% — don't approve of President Donald Trump's performance in office so far, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll was administered last week, just ahead of President Trump's first formal address to Congress on Tuesday since he was inaugurated.

It was also conducted before the now infamous meeting between President Trump, members of his cabinet and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

CNN said the survey measured three different areas including the president's approval rating, whether he has the right priorities and whether his policies are taking the country in the right direction. For all three categories, the negative responses outnumbered the positive, CNN said.

About 52% feel that President Trump has not paid enough attention to the most important issues plaguing the country and more Americans (45%) see his policy proposals as taking the country in the wrong direction.

CNN said the poll was "conducted by SSRS from February 24-28 among a random national sample of 2,212 adults drawn from a probability-based panel" and that "results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points."