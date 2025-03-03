Here's what Trump says to expect from his address to joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump will deliver one of his biggest speeches of the year Tuesday night in prime time to a joint session of Congress on social media.

On Monday, President Trump previewed the speech.

"I will tell it like it is," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This will be President Trump's fifth address to a joint session of Congress. During his first term, these speeches could be unpredictable. In 2020, for instance, he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh during his remarks.

President Trump is expected to use this speech to outline his vision for the economy, immigration, and foreign affairs.

Democrats will also use the opportunity to present their vision for the country. Newly elected Democratic Sen. Alyssa Slotkin of Michigan has been selected to deliver the official response.

RELATED STORY | White House takes control of media access to the president

Some Democrats, meanwhile, like Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, have announced they will protest the speech by not attending it, while others have said they will bring recently fired federal workers as their official guests.

Temporary fences have been put up around the Capitol in preparation for the event to increase security.

Tuesday's primetime speech is not technically being called a State of the Union, although it will look and feel like one. That's because President Trump has only been in office a few weeks.

President Trump's remarks begin shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

RELATED STORY | Trump reflects on meeting with Zelenskyy: 'He very much overplayed his hand'

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”