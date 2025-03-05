Mixed reaction from viewers of Trump's address to Congress

President Donald Trump's nearly two-hour address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress is getting some mixed reactions from those who tuned in.

According to a poll conducted by CNN, nearly 70% of viewers who watched the entire speech expressed a positive attitude toward the president. However, that statistic reflects the sentiments of a partisan audience likely supportive of the president — considering they chose to watch.

Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty noted that such favorable responses are typical for presidential speeches, often leading to temporary boosts in approval ratings.

