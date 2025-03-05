Watch Now
PoliticsPresident Trump’s First 100 Days

Actions

Mixed reaction from viewers of Trump's address to Congress

One poll found a modestly positive response from those who tuned in.
Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty breaks down how the topics discussed in the president's speech may have landed with viewers. (Scripps News)
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington.
Posted

President Donald Trump's nearly two-hour address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress is getting some mixed reactions from those who tuned in.

According to a poll conducted by CNN, nearly 70% of viewers who watched the entire speech expressed a positive attitude toward the president. However, that statistic reflects the sentiments of a partisan audience likely supportive of the president — considering they chose to watch.

RELATED STORY | Tariffs, the economy and national security dominate Trump's address to Congress

Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty noted that such favorable responses are typical for presidential speeches, often leading to temporary boosts in approval ratings.

Click on the video player above to hear Rafferty further break down how the topics discussed in the president's speech may have landed with viewers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Trump's First 100 Days

Politics

stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.