Andrew Rafferty

Andrew serves as political director for Scripps News, overseeing reporters, coverage plans and providing on-air analysis of what's going on in Washington and beyond. He helped develop and co-anchored "Election '22: What Matters," a weekly politics show with the Washington Post that dove into the issues driving voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Andrew joined Scripps News in 2018 after spending nearly nine years at NBC News. There he contributed to the network's political coverage in a variety of forms, including stints at "Meet The Press," the TODAY show and NBCNews.com. In 2012, he covered the presidential election as a campaign reporter, traveling the country to report on the Republican challengers to President Barack Obama.

Andrew is a native of Buffalo, N.Y., and graduate of John Carroll University outside Cleveland, Ohio. You can follow him on X @andrewrafferty.