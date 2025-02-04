Gabbard gains key support from senator for national intelligence nomination

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard picked up support from a key senator to become President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced that she would support Gabbard's nomination. Her announcement came late Monday, hours before the Senate Intelligence Committee was set to vote on her nomination on Tuesday. Unlike most committees, the Senate Intelligence Committee votes behind closed doors.

“As one of the principal authors of the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004, which established this coordinating position, I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, however, has become far larger than it was designed to be, and Ms. Gabbard shares my vision of returning the agency to its intended size," Collins said.

During a committee hearing last week, Republican Sen. James Lankford asked Gabbard whether she thinks Edward Snowden is a "traitor."

"Was he a traitor at the time when he took America's secrets, released them in public, and then ran to China and became a Russian citizen?" Lankford asked.

"Senator, I'm focused on the future and how we can prevent something like this from happening again," Gabbard responded. Whatever answer Gabbard gave privately seemed to appease Collins.

Snowden was charged by U.S. officials for leaking documents exposing America's intelligence programs.

"In response to my questions during our discussion in my office and at the open hearing, as well as through her explanation at the closed hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ms. Gabbard addressed my concerns regarding her views on Edward Snowden. I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to strengthen our national security," Collins said.

Lankford also expressed his support for Gabbard ahead of Tuesday's committee vote.

In her testimony, Gabbard accused the intelligence community of being "weaponized" against political opponents. She claimed that she was among those targeted by the intelligence community after she said she was placed on a terror watch list within 24 hours of criticizing the nomination of 2024 Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The New York Times reported that intelligence officials briefly subjected her to special scrutiny on airline flights after she attended an event at the Vatican organized by a European businessman who appeared on an FBI watch list.

Gabbard served in the National Guard and later was on the House Committee on Homeland Security for one term. She also served on the Committee on Foreign Affairs. As director of national intelligence, she would play a key role in national security for the White House. Her agency is tasked with preparing the president's daily briefing and overseeing the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council for intelligence matters related to national security.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said that her background checks showed that she was "clean as a whistle."

"I suspect some of my Republican colleagues might disagree with some of Ms. Gabbard's votes in the House of Representatives," Cotton said. "Just as I suspect that some of my Democratic colleagues might criticize Ms. Gabbard's statements and actions since she saw the light and left the Democratic Party. But I sincerely hope that no one today will impugn Ms. Gabbard's patriotism and integrity."

Her confirmation requires a majority of 100 senators. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate.