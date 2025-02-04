RFK Jr.'s HHS nomination faces uncertain future as Senate committee vote looms

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces a key vote on Tuesday that could upend his chances of becoming President Donald Trump's secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on whether to advance Kennedy's nomination to the full Senate. As Democrats are expected to be unified in their opposition to Kennedy's nomination, he cannot afford to lose any Republican support.

One Republican member of the Senate Finance Committee who expressed apprehension over Kennedy's nomination was Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. Cassidy is a doctor who specialized in liver diseases before entering politics.

At a Senate Health Committee hearing last week, Cassidy told Kennedy, "I have been struggling with your nomination." Cassidy cited differences in his approach to vaccines.

Although Kennedy said he does not consider himself anti-vaccine, he has often expressed skepticism over the safety and efficacy of routine vaccinations.

"I’m a Republican. I represent the amazing state of Louisiana, and as a patriotic American, I want President Trump’s policies to succeed in making America and Americans more secure, more prosperous, and healthier," Cassidy said. "But if there is someone that is not vaccinated because of policies or attitudes you bring to the department and there is another 18-year-old who dies of a vaccine-preventable disease, helicoptered away, God forbid if they die, it’ll be blown up in the press.

"The greatest tragedy will be her death, but I can also tell you another associated tragedy will be— that will cast a shadow over President Trump’s legacy, which I want to be the absolute best legacy it can be. So, that’s my dilemma, man, and you may be hearing from me over the weekend—you may be hearing from me over the weekend."

He continued to say that he would not reduce access to vaccines if confirmed, which drew apprehension from Democrats on the committee. "I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines," he said.