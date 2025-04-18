Amid doubts, Rubio signals US might abandon Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking to the media on a tarmac in France, Rubio emphasized the urgency of determining whether negotiations can proceed in the short term. He indicated that the United States might withdraw from talks if tangible progress is not achieved.

Rubio's comments come amid high-stakes discussions aimed at easing the ongoing conflict, which has drawn significant international attention. The secretary of state’s remarks raised crucial questions about future U.S. involvement in negotiations, particularly in light of past challenges in achieving a ceasefire or meaningful dialogue with Russia.

“We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term,” he said. “Because if it's not, then I think we're just gonna move on from our perspective. The president feels very strongly about that.”

Despite the ominous tone from Rubio, optimism emerged from Vice President JD Vance, who met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the second time in 24 hours. Vance spoke of positive developments in ongoing discussions between Ukraine and Russia, although the specifics remained private.

“We think we have some interesting things to report,” Vance said, hinting at hopeful prospects for resolving the brutal conflict. "We do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close.

This juxtaposition of sentiments highlights the uncertainty surrounding U.S. foreign policy in the region. Some conservative senators have suggested increasing sanctions against Russia should it resist negotiations, while the potential for a rare earth minerals deal involving Ukraine and former President Donald Trump is back on the table.

The Trump administration said on Thursday that a deal could be signed as soon as April 24.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: with nearly 100 days into Trump’s presidency, the stakes remain high. Expectations are that President Trump himself will soon address these issues as ultimate decision-maker on the U.S. approach to the negotiations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.