Trump 'angry' with Putin, vows tougher stance if Ukraine ceasefire talks fail

President Donald Trump threatened new actions against Russia, as he continues to seek a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker in an exclusive phone interview “If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be. But if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia.”

NBC News reported that Trump was “very angry” over Putin’s recent comments. AFP previously reported that Putin called for a transitional administration be put in place for Ukraine.

RELATED STORY | US says Russia, Ukraine reach new safety agreements in step toward ceasefire

Trump has promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, his team holding talks with each country over the last several weeks. While Ukraine indicated a willingness for a ceasefire, Russia has yet to follow suit. The administration since has announced agreements to pause attacks in the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more pressure on Russia, as the countries accuse each other of violating the pauses. Zelenskyy said the proposal for a ceasefire has been on the table for too long “without a proper response from Russia,” accusing Putin of intentionally delaying an agreement in order to carry on the war.

RELATED STORY | Broken promises and nuclear shadows: Ukraine's struggle for security

“A strong response is urgently needed, above all from the U.S., from Europe, from everyone in the world who has placed their bets on diplomacy. Russia must be forced into peace, only pressure will work,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump's comments to NBC News mark a sharper tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the administration has criticized Zelenskyy, called him a dictator and falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war over the course of Trump’s second term in office.

Trump discussed the issue of Ukraine with Finland President Alexander Stubb Saturday during an unofficial visit to West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Finnish leader’s office. The visit occurred on the heels of Stubb meeting with Zelenskyy.

RELATED STORY | Trump and Finnish president strategize on Ukraine conflict and US-Finland relations

Stubb encouraged a deadline be set for a ceasefire, floating the date of April 20th, Reuters reported the Finnish leader told reporters.

Zelenskyy said he was updated on the leaders conversation by Stubb. He wrote on X that Ukraine was “ready to work with our American partners as meaningful and quickly as possible to bring peace closer. There is also a common understanding that the ceasefire must be unconditional and reliable."

“We need to engage more with America, find ways to force Russia into peace, and work on security guarantees, which must become our next step after the ceasefire,” he went on to say.