Presidential candidates focus on economy and race in battleground states

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made stops in critical battleground states on Tuesday, zeroing on voting groups they hope to invigorate ahead of Election Day.

On Tuesday former President Trump taped a Fox News town hall in Cumming, Georgia, fielding questions from an all-female audience. The town hall is set to air Wednesday.

In the morning, Trump highlighted his vision for the economy at the Chicago Economic Forum, But he also dodged tough questions about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Can you say yes or no whether you have talked with Vladimir Putin since you stopped being president?" The moderator asked.

"Well, I don't comment on that," Trump said. "But I will tell you that. If I did, it's a smart thing."

On the other side of Lake Michigan in Detroit, Vice President Harris participated in a radio town hall with Charlemagne tha God, co-host of the nationally-syndicated show "The Breakfast Club."

"This is something that is critically important," Harris said. "Is to see Black folks, and in particular Black men, as a whole human being. And understand that we are talking about sons, we are talking about fathers, we are talking about grandsons. We're talking about grandparents, we're talking about uncles."

"The Breakfast Club" has a large Black audience, and Harris is seeking to build up more support from Black men.