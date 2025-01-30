Kash Patel faces questions of loyalty and retribution in fiery confirmation hearing

Political firebrand Kash Patel is facing tough questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee as he seeks to become the next FBI director.

There was a significant partisan divide through the committee during the Thursday hearing, with Republicans largely supporting his nomination and Democrats criticizing his scholarship and a so-called "enemies list" that he published in a 2024 book.

Patel has made comments in the past for strong reform at the FBI, to "de-politicize" the department. Some Democrats allege that he himself is partisan and such actions could have unintended consequences for the FBI, and raised concerns about his beliefs in conspiracy theories and potential superseding loyalty to President Donald Trump.

"Any accusations leveled against me that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair," Patel said during the hearing. "And I will have you reminded that I have been endorsed by over 300,000 law enforcement officers to become the next director of the FBI."

"I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards,” Patel said. “There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken."

It appears Patel has enough support in Congress to be confirmed. No Republicans have spoken in opposition to his nomination so far, and he would not need any Democratic support to receive a confirming vote.