RFK Jr. Senate hearings conclude as future of his confirmation remains uncertain

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s second and final day of Senate hearings on Capitol Hill have wrapped up as the future of his confirmation to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hangs in the balance.

Kennedy, appearing Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee was again pressed on his stances — some controversial — particularly regarding things like vaccines and vaccine efficacy.

While much of the criticism Thursday came from Democrats, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy — who is chairman of the committee and a physician — also took aim at Kennedy's past statements. He brought up a personal story about a young woman who was experiencing liver failure from a hepatitis infection, and partially blamed it on Kennedy for promoting the idea that Americans should be skeptical of vaccines.

"It was the worst day of my medical career because I thought $50 of vaccines could have prevented [that woman from experiencing liver failure]," Cassiday said.

He then pressed Kennedy on whether he would reassure Americans that vaccines for things like Hepatitis B do not cause autism. Kennedy did not, instead saying he would "if the data is there."

Kennedy also reiterated that he is not "anti-vaccine" but instead insisted on the need for "good vaccines," while attempting to turn the conversation toward his goal to Make America Healthy Again — a spinoff of President Trump's campaign slogan.

The hearing came a day after Kennedy also appeared before the Senate Finance Committee, with lawmakers pressing him on many of the same questions. Now, the fate of his confirmation as secretary of Health and Human Services lies in the hands of Senators, who could vote by as soon as next week.