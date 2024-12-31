Political science professor weighs in on Jimmy Carter's biggest 'Achilles' heel'

Nicholas Giordano, a political science professor at Suffolk Community College, emphasized the distinction between Jimmy Carter as a person and as president in an interview with Scripps News.

As a person, Giordano said Carter exemplified American values from his humble beginnings to his post-presidency volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity and the creation of the Carter Center. But his presidency faced turbulence that was marred by economic challenges, an energy crunch, the Iranian hostage crisis, and other issues.

"He understood the importance of service to a country, and he was able to rise up to become the most powerful person in the world, the president of the United States, and that reveals American exceptionalism, where America is the land of hope and opportunity," Giordano said. "His presidency was certainly something that is debated today. It was a turbulent presidency."

RELATED STORY | State funeral for former President Jimmy Carter scheduled to begin Jan. 9

While Carter was known for fostering a peace deal with the Camp David Accords, it did little to quell tensions in the Middle East, as his final year in office was marred by 53 hostages being held by Iran.

"He didn't project the American leadership and strength that was necessary on the world stage," Giordano said. "And so it shows that, even as a person, he did face challenges when it came to the presidency. He had great success when it came to negotiating Middle East peace with the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, which showed that peace is possible, albeit it's very difficult in the Middle East.

"But this laid the groundwork for the Abraham Accords that would come 40 years later. So when it comes to Jimmy Carter as a whole, it's a mixed bag as far as the legacy he leaves behind."

Giordano said that one of Carter's biggest flaws was his inability to make decisive choices. He said Carter struggled against the leaders of nations such as China and Iran.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News Special: A full look at Jimmy Carter's life and legacy

"I think that was Carter's Achilles' heel, that he lacked those decision-making capabilities," he said. "He kept on internally debating the issues and what course of action he should take rather than being decisive. And that's what made his administration ultimately end in failure."

Still, Giordano believes there are lessons to be learned from Carter's presidency.

"I think Carter represents what the American dream is all about, that even if you don't have a successful presidency, you can still have a great legacy when the time comes. And I think that his life and his post-presidency is what really people do look at when it comes to Jimmy Carter," he said.

Carter, who died on Sunday, will be laid to rest on January 9.