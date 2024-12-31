Days-long tribute starting Jan. 4 will retrace former President Carter's life

Funeral services and tributes honoring former President Jimmy Carter will retrace his storied life that took him from the quaint city of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta and then to Washington.

Carter passed away on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy of service and a designation as the longest-living former president in U.S. history.

Here is a list of the events that will be included in Carter's funeral services:

Saturday, Jan. 4

The funeral proceedings begin on Jan. 4, when Carter's remains will be transported from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia to Carter's hometown in Plains. The motorcade will stop at the family's farm, where the National Park Service will ring the farm's historic bell 39 times. Then, the late president will begin the journey to Atlanta.

The motorcade will stop for a moment of silence at Georgia's State Capitol, and then Carter's remains will be brought to the Carter Presidential Center for a service. He will lie in repose at the Center and mourners will be able to come and pay their respects.

He'll continue to lie in repose on Saturday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 6.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Carter will depart the Carter Presidential Center. He'll fly on Special Air Mission 39 to travel from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. His remains will travel to the U.S. Navy Memorial.

From there, a procession will take him to the U.S. Capitol. He'll be carried into the Rotunda for a private service for members of Congress.

After, Carter will lie in state and the public is invited to pay their respects. He'll continue to lie in state until the morning of Jan. 9.

Thursday, Jan. 9

He'll travel to the Washington National Cathedral for a national funeral service. After, Carter will travel back to Georgia with his family.

In Georgia, Carter's remains will be transferred to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, for a private funeral service. After the service, the late president and his family will travel to the Carter residence for a private interment.

Before the interment, the U.S. Navy will carry out a missing man formation flyover in tribute to Carter's naval service and his time as commander-in-chief.

Carter will be buried next to his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.

