How Rosalynn Carter shaped Jimmy Carter's presidency, volunteerism

Nearly 13 months after his beloved wife Rosalynn died in November 2023, former President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100, the Carter Center confirmed on Sunday.

The former president made a rare public appearance at her memorial service. He sat in a wheelchair with a blanket that had a picture of him and Rosalynn together. He would also make a rare public appearance on October 1 as his hometown celebrated his 100th birthday.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said after his wife passed away. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The couple was married for 77 years. They met as children, both growing up in Plains, Georgia. Their storied romance started when Jimmy was 17 years old.

After their first date, he reportedly told his mom, “She’s the girl I want to marry.”

The pair would marry not long after — in 1946.

The couple moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where Jimmy was stationed after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Like many military families, the Carters moved from city to city. Their three sons were born in three different states: Virginia, Hawaii and Connecticut. Their only daughter was born in their home state of Georgia.

Jimmy left the military in 1953 and began a career in politics about 10 years later.

Rosalynn was reportedly an important member of Jimmy’s campaign team when he ran for governor of Georgia, a race he won in 1970.

After serving four years as governor, Jimmy decided to run for president. During the campaign, Rosalynn traveled the country independently, proving to be a strong advocate for her husband’s vision for the country.

Jimmy Carter would go on to defeat President Gerald Ford and become the 39th president of the United States.

Rosalynn was an active first lady. She attended cabinet meetings and frequently represented her husband at ceremonial events. Rosalynn shared in her husband’s efforts to work to make the U.S. government more “competent and compassionate,” the White House said.

After leaving the White House in 1981, the couple returned to Georgia. They would go on to become some of the most notable philanthropists in the world.

They founded The Carter Center, which is committed to protecting human rights around the world.