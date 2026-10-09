Federal agents shot and wounded a person in New York Tuesday, police say

Federal law enforcement agents shot and wounded a person in New York City on Thursday, city police said.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which happened around 4 p.m. The person who was shot was conscious and being treated at a hospital, the New York Police Department said in a post on X, noting that its officers didn’t witness the shooting and weren’t involved.

Messages seeking further information were sent to federal authorities.

An FBI spokesperson said an evidence response team was responding to the scene “to support our partners at the Department of Homeland Security,” but offered no other details.

The shooting happened in the Marble Hill neighborhood, a small part of Manhattan attached to the Bronx.

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Pedro Almaraz, an employee at a nearby restaurant, said he heard about three or four gunshots and saw a man on the ground surrounded by several officers wearing face masks and vests with Department of Homeland Security branding. Witnesses, he said, were screaming.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said in a post on social media that she had been briefed on the shooting.

“We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident. New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why,” she said.

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Videos and photos posted by bystanders on social media showed a man sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Another video shows New York City police officers picking up an apparently injured man and carrying him into a police vehicle.

Nearby, a damaged car sat blocking the roadway with small holes in two of its windows.

The videos show agents wearing Immigration and Customs Enforcement badges on the scene, including one carrying a rifle.

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X. “I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities.”