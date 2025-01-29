Gabbard to face scrutiny at Senate hearing for director of national intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard is set to face a skeptical Senate during her confirmation hearing Thursday for the role of director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, has been actively lobbying members of Congress to secure their votes for her nomination by President Donald Trump. Her confirmation would place her in one of the most significant national security roles in the country.

Gabbard's past actions and statements are expected to be scrutinized during the hearing.

RELATED STORY | Democrats skeptical of RFK Jr.'s answers on vaccines during Senate hearing

In 2017, she visited Syria and met with then-President Bashar al-Assad, a move that drew criticism due to allegations of human rights abuses by Assad. Gabbard defended her visit by stating that dialogue with Assad was necessary for any potential peace agreement.

Another topic likely to be addressed is Gabbard's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She suggested that the conflict could have been avoided if the Biden administration and NATO had acknowledged Russia's security concerns regarding Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

Gabbard's views on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 will also be a focus. Although she previously proposed repealing this authority, she recently acknowledged its importance for gathering foreign intelligence, indicating a shift in her position.

RELATED STORY | Who is Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead the FBI?

If confirmed, Gabbard would oversee more than a dozen intelligence agencies and collaborate with international allies to share top-secret information. Her confirmation remains uncertain as she prepares to address these critical issues before the Senate.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.