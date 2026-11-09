A White House deal that would have imported Russian oil to the US is falling apart

Ahead of the midterm elections, President Trump announced a controversial deal with Russia's Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel to the U.S.

Advocates say the fuel would barely dent prices here in the U.S., and would also continue to fund Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week the tankers that were bound for the U.S. changed course after mounting political pressure to keep them from docking.

"None of them have been able to find a port that is willing to take them in and none of them have been able to find a buyer that is willing to take them," said Eugene Goncharov, policy director for the American Coalition for Ukraine.

Ship tracking data shows several diesel tankers halted in the North Atlantic Ocean. Of the three headed for the U.S., two have changed course. The third, which previously listed New York as its docking port, currently says it's waiting for orders.

RELATED STORY | Senators say Trump's Russian diesel deal violates US law, demand White House reverse course

Among those rallying against the deal is New Jersey's governor, Mikie Sherrill. He warned ports in a letter last week, saying "New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans. Instead of lowering costs, he is helping finance Putin's war against Ukraine and a global campaign of violence and terror that endangers U.S. Service members abroad. As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. And New Jersey's ports shouldn't be complicit."

"It is not worth the risk. It is not worth the effort not only for Ukraine but also for the people here in America who should not be breaking federal law to bring this diesel in," said Julian Hayda, public engagement director with Razom for Ukraine.

"Russian diesel is fueling the murder of civilians in their beds. And this war is only escalating and it paid for by Russian energy exports," he said.

"This amount will not change prices for American consumers even slightly," Goncharov said. "But it will make America a purchaser of Russian oil and that's a stain that will not go away."