Why more employers are hiring workers without college degrees

A four-year college degree may no longer be the career requirement it once was.

As companies struggle to fill jobs and industries evolve faster than traditional education systems can keep up, more employers are shifting toward skills-based hiring — focusing on experience, certifications, and practical abilities instead of diplomas alone. Career experts say it’s creating one of the strongest job markets in years for workers without college degrees.

“Skill-based hiring has really been picking up,” said Dr. Jasmine Escalera, career expert for resume builder Zety. “Companies are thinking more about the skills and experience they need rather than just the college degree.”

RELATED STORY | Skilled trades face worker shortage as industries recruit the next generation

The shift is especially noticeable in industries like skilled trades, healthcare, technology, and sales — fields where employers often need hands-on experience more than traditional academic credentials. According to Escalera, younger workers are also approaching careers differently than previous generations.

Instead of climbing a traditional corporate ladder, many Gen Z workers are prioritizing flexibility, meaningful work, and opportunities to build skills that can transfer between industries.

“Back in the day, you went to college, got a job, and stayed there,” Escalera said. “Now people are thinking much more creatively about how they build their careers.”

Melissa Franks, founder of the consulting firm On-Call COO, says companies are becoming increasingly open to candidates with “lived experience," skills developed outside traditional classrooms or corporate environments.

“People are bringing in skills and experiences they’ve gained throughout their life, not just from traditional jobs,” Franks said.

That can include everything from caregiving and translation work for family members to freelancing, volunteer leadership, or online entrepreneurship. Franks says employers are starting to recognize that those experiences can translate directly into valuable workplace skills.

At the same time, experts stress that the move away from degrees doesn’t mean standards are disappearing. Many employers still require certifications, apprenticeships, or demonstrated technical skills, especially in specialized industries.

Escalera says online learning platforms, internships, and apprenticeships are becoming increasingly important pathways into the workforce.

RELATED STORY | Interactive: These are the jobs employers can't fill and the salaries they offer

“Certifications are incredibly valuable,” she said. “There are now so many opportunities to gain skills outside of a traditional four-year degree.”

Experts also believe the shift toward skills-based hiring may be permanent, especially as artificial intelligence and automation continue reshaping jobs.

“I think this is a lasting shift,” Escalera said. “It creates more opportunity for all individuals, whether you have the degree or not.”

Still, Franks says employers continue looking for something many companies believe college traditionally helped develop: soft skills.

Communication, adaptability, critical thinking, teamwork, and resilience remain some of the most sought-after traits in hiring today.

Career experts say the bottom line is this: while degrees still matter for some professions, today’s workforce is increasingly rewarding workers who can prove what they know, not just where they went to school.