Trump announces US automakers will get a month's reprieve from tariffs on imports

As President Donald Trump's tariffs already begin to affect the stock market and weigh on consumer sentiment, the White House says U.S. automakers will get a one-month grace period on imported cars before they have to start paying new duties.

President Trump said Wednesday he had spoken with U.S.-based auto manufacturers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

In a statement, he said "We are going to give a one month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA,” or the free trade agreement covering North America that he negotiated during his first term as president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump told the CEOs of the "Big Three" automakers that they should move operations to the U.S. to avoid long-term expenses from the new tariffs.

In an address to Congress Tuesday night, President Trump said he would implement "reciprocal" tariffs against countries that have now responded to the initial U.S. tariffs, raising the prospect of intensifying the trade war that began this week.

On Tuesday, the president enacted promised 25% tariffs on nearly all goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% tariffs on energy-related imports from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity.

The trade war has already eliminated all gains made in the S&P 500 benchmark index since President Trump took office in January, and trade experts and retail CEOs have warned that U.S. consumers will now pay higher prices, potentially in a matter of days.

"There'll be a little disturbance, but we'll be okay with that," President Trump told Congress.

President Trump is open to the possibility of exemptions from tariff arrangements, Leavitt said Wednesday.

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will keep retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in place as long as the U.S. has any active tariffs against Canada. Officials in Canada have warned auto manufacturing in the country would last just days before the effects of the tariffs forced plant closures.