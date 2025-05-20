Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to be among the lowest in decades

When adjusted for inflation, gas prices are expected to be among the lowest for a Memorial Day weekend in recent decades, according to an analysis by GasBuddy.

The average gallon of gas for Memorial Day weekend is expected to be around $3.08. When adjusted for inflation, gas prices for Memorial Day weekend 2025 should be the second-lowest since 2003.

Gas prices in 2020, when the United States was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and few people traveled, averaged $1.96 a gallon, which would equal $2.45 in 2025 dollars.

This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest for the holiday in U.S. history for road travel, according to AAA. The organization expects 39.4 million Americans to drive at least 50 miles during the weekend.

GasBuddy says that Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the summer, behind Independence Day and Labor Day.

GasBuddy also projects that gas prices will remain lower than in past summers throughout the entire season.

“While we’re forecasting the lowest summer gas prices in years, economic jitters are slightly dampening optimism — but we still expect a robust travel season, with millions of Americans hitting the road, many for extended trips,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Rather than canceling plans, travelers are becoming more strategic with their spending."

According to AAA, gas prices nationally are averaging about 40 cents less per gallon than at this time a year ago.