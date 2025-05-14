Memorial Day weekend travel set to break records, AAA reports

Do you have travel plans this coming Memorial Day weekend? You aren’t alone.

AAA predicts more than 45 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend. The domestic travel forecast is higher than last year by about 1.5 million people, setting a new record.

Many Americans are taking the long weekend to spend time with loved ones. Most travelers are opting to drive, but there’s also an increase in air travel.

“Memorial Day weekend getaways don’t have to be extravagant and costly,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends. Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work and students are off from school.”

Over 87% of those traveling at least 50 miles for Memorial Day weekend will do so by car. One reason is perhaps due to lower gas prices. AAA reports that gas prices are more than 40 cents per gallon cheaper this year compared to last year.

Orlando, Seattle and New York are expected to be this year's top travel destinations, AAA reports. AAA considers the five-day period from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26 as part of the Memorial Day travel weekend.