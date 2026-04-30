Here’s where $100K puts you in the lower-middle class

The days of households earning $100,000 a year being considered upper-middle class appear to be ending in some parts of the United States.

According to a new report by MoneyLion, a household income of $100,000 would put families in 12 states into the lower-middle class. The middle class is defined as households making anywhere from two-thirds to twice the median income.

Using 2024 U.S. Census Bureau figures, the median household income nationwide is $83,730. That means households earning between $55,820 and $167,460 fall into the middle class.

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MoneyLion divided middle-class earners into three tiers: the bottom third as lower-middle class, the top third as upper-middle class, and the middle third as simply middle class.

The report found that residents of Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii, California, New Hampshire, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Connecticut, Alaska and Virginia all need household incomes of more than $100,000 to avoid being considered lower-middle class. Massachusetts had the highest threshold, with the top income for a lower-middle-class household at $116,476.

These states generally have the highest cost of living. Utah is the only state among them where expenses are generally lower than the national average, according to federal data.

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