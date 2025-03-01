Cuomo eyes NYC mayoral race following controversial exit as NY governor

Four years after resigning as New York's governor amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Andrew Cuomo announced he is running for mayor of New York City, potentially setting up a showdown between two controversial Democrats.

Cuomo resigned in August 2021 after New York Attorney General Letitia James investigated Cuomo and concluded that the governor had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Numerous Democratic Party leaders, including President Joe Biden, urged Cuomo to resign.

"We find that the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women. Our investigation revealed that the governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other state employees, including a state trooper on his protective detail and members of the public," James' report stated.

Cuomo was about halfway through his third term as governor when he resigned.

Without acknowledging the allegations, Cuomo admitted to mistakes in the past.

"Did I always do everything right in my years of public service? Of course not," he said. "Would I do some things differently knowing what I know now? Certainly. Did I make mistakes, some painfully? Definitely. But I learned from them, and I am a better person."

Cuomo's entry into the 2025 mayor race could set him up for a battle with current Mayor Eric Adams, who recently had his bribery and fraud charges dropped by the Trump administration.

A primary will be held on June 24 using ranked-choice voting ahead of the November general election.