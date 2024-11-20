Rep. Nancy Mace tells Scripps News her new bills would limit bathroom use for transgender people

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told Scripps News on Wednesday she is filing a bill to require transgender individuals to use restrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth on any property that uses public funds.

This comes two days after the Congresswoman said she introduced a resolution to "ban transgender women from using biological women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol." Now, Mace tells Scripps News she wants it to go beyond Capitol Hill.

"I have PTSD from the sexual abuse I have suffered at the hands of a man. We have to as women draw a line in the sand, a big fat red line, about our rights," Mace said. "And the basic question today is, do women have rights or do we not? And I will tell you just the idea of a man in a locker room watching me change clothes after a workout is a huge trigger and it's not okay to make and force women to be vulnerable in private spaces."

The proposals come as Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Delaware, is set to take office in a couple of months, becoming the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Mace has previously vocalized support for LGBTQ+ citizens, telling Scripps News she has voted in support of same-sex marriage in the past.

However, despite McBride identifying as a woman, Mace repeatedly referred to her as a man and claimed she and "anyone who cross-dresses" has a mental illness. "Transwomen are men," she said.

Analysis: Do Republicans have a mandate to restrict transgender rights?

After previously stating in a press conference on Tuesday that members of Congress need to “treat all persons with dignity and respect," House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled support to ban McBride from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol once she's sworn into office next year.

Mace said he promised it would be included in the House rules package. She told Scripps News if it is not included, she would put forth an amendment to try to pass the ban and/or force a vote on it through a privileged motion.

When asked if she felt that McBride posed a danger to her and other women, Mace said, "Absolutely."

Later Wednesday morning, Johnson issued the following statement: "All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex. It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women’s only spaces.”