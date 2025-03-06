Medicaid debate heats up as CBO warns of budget shortfalls in Trump tax plan

Republican leaders in Congress assert they do not plan to cut Medicaid, but Democrats are pushing back, claiming those statements aren't credible.

A new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office highlights the challenges Republicans face as they navigate budget issues tied to a health care program affecting millions of Americans.

The Medicaid debate centers on a budget resolution passed by House Republicans in late February. This resolution tasks the House Energy and Commerce Committee — which oversees Medicaid funding — with identifying approximately $880 billion in cuts from the federal budget to support President Donald Trump’s tax cut agenda.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has consistently stated that Republican legislation does not include provisions for Medicaid cuts, a statement that holds true. However, the math presents a significant challenge.

The Congressional Budget Office's recent letter indicates, "Outlays other than for Medicaid and CHIP total $381 billion over the 10-year period." Essentially, this means the House Energy and Commerce Committee cannot identify those $880 billion in cuts without affecting Medicaid since there are not enough funds available elsewhere.

This discrepancy is driving Democratic lawmakers to protest, as seen when they held "Save Medicaid" placards during President Trump's recent address to Congress.

With around 20% of Americans relying on Medicaid for their healthcare, this debate over funding is likely to continue.

Republicans aim to pass President Trump’s tax plan by Memorial Day, although that timeline remains uncertain.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.