Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill to resume Senate work

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke to the press outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill Monday, making one of his first public appearances in months after he was hospitalized in June.

MCCONNELL just spoke to press outside of Senate chamber. Says he’s ready to get to work on farm bill, among other items.



“I must admit after two … decades dodging your questions I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today.”



He did not take questions.@scrippsnews pic.twitter.com/GhIcVMsBUb — Sam Lisker (@slisker) September 14, 2026

McConnell was in a wheelchair Monday when he briefly addressed reporters.

"I must admit after two … decades dodging your questions I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today," he said at the time.

McConnell said he was prepared to work on the Senate's farm bill. He made his first vote since returning to the chamber on Monday.

He did not answer direct questions from Scripps News.

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There were initially few details about his hospitalization earlier this year. McConnell later released a statement saying he had been admitted for care after falling. He had also contracted pneumonia.

McConnell was released from rehab earlier in September to continue recovering at home.

"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell said in a statement at the time.