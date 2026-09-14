Jasmine Crockett presents Chris Brown and Usher with congressional recognition

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Texas State Rep. Venton Jones (D-Dallas) made a surprise appearance during Usher and Chris Brown's concert at AT&T Stadium on Saturday to present the artists with legislative recognition.

"We are here because of Chris Brown," Crockett said as she walked on stage with Jones and music producer RoccStar. "Right now, we are experiencing Black joy to the highest level, and I wanted to make sure we document that in the Congressional Record."

"Right here in Dallas, we got a real one," Crockett concluded before telling the crowd to enjoy the show and hugging Brown on stage.

Usher did not appear on stage at the time, but the Congressional Record entry is titled "Recognizing the Artistry of Chris Brown and Usher Raymond."

It commends "the extraordinary accomplishments" of the pair "whose talent and influence have helped shape contemporary R&B and popular music," according to photos posted by Jones on social media.

Brown has received two Grammy Awards for his music in addition to dozens of nominations, while Usher has received eight Grammy Awards across his career and nearly two dozen nominations.

"Last night, I had the honor of joining Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on stage at the Usher and Chris Brown concert. Together, we recognized Chris Brown for his lasting impact on music—presenting him with an official State of Texas legislative recognition alongside an official Congressional Record entered by Congresswoman Crockett," Jones wrote. "THIS is how to mobilize voters!"

Individual members of the U.S. Congress pay tribute to any person, group or community achievement by formally entering it into the Congressional Record.

The moment did not come without controversy, as many users online questioned why Crockett and Jones would honor Brown given his criminal history.