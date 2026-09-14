All eyes on 'The Pitt' as the 78th Emmy Awards take center stage

The 78th Emmy Awards are taking place Monday night in Los Angeles.

NBC will roll out a special blue carpet this year as the network celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Among those looking to win big tonight is HBO Max's real-time emergency room drama "The Pitt." Last year, the show won Best Drama Series, while star Noah Wyle took home Best Actor and Katherine LaNasa won Best Supporting Actress in the show's first season.

The series is expected to contend in all three categories again this year and could add even more Emmy wins to its collection.

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The show received seven total nominations in the supporting acting categories.

"Hacks" received a record-setting 24 nominations this year, leading all comedies in its final season.

Apple TV+ horror-comedy "Widow's Bay" dominated the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards with eight wins in its first season.

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The series received a total of 19 nominations at the 78th Primetime Emmys.

Among the nominees, two Apple TV+ stars are seeking their first Emmy wins.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays the central character in "Pluribus," and Harrison Ford, who plays a therapist coping with Parkinson's disease in the comedy "Shrinking."

The 78th Emmy Awards air live tonight, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.