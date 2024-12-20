House Republicans dropping debt ceiling provision from latest funding bill to avert government shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected try again Friday to pass a funding bill to keep the federal government open.

The bill has been slightly altered from the one that failed on Thursday. The latest bill will not have a provision for a debt limit extension until January 30, 2027. That was a provision backed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Instead, the bill would fund the government through mid-March at current levels and provide millions of dollars for disaster relief to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It would also provide millions for farmers who have been impacted by droughts, wildfires and floods.

The bill would need at least two-thirds of the House to vote in favor for it to pass. It would then need to be approved by the Senate before going to President Joe Biden's desk.

The White House has pretty much stayed out of the most recent negotiations. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was up to Johnson to get a deal done since he backtracked on a bipartisan bill earlier this week after criticism from Trump and Elon Musk.

"Congressional Republicans did what they did because of what the president-elect said and what Elon Musk said," Jean-Pierre said.

