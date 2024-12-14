Watch Now
Former Speaker Pelosi has hip replacement surgery after suffering injury during overseas trip

It's unclear how Pelosi injured herself during her visit to Luxembourg.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement surgery on Saturday after becoming hospitalized at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg.

Pelosi reportedly sustained an injury during an official engagement to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge — an important moment during World War II.

"Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness," said Ian Krager, spokesperson for Pelosi. "Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans.”

Pelosi, 84, assumed office in 1987 and led Congressional Democrats for nearly two decades. In 2007, she became the first woman to serve as House speaker.

Pelosi stepped down from leadership after the 2022 midterms but remained a member of Congress. She won reelection in November.

