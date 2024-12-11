Rep. Mace claims she was 'physically accosted' by transgender rights advocate

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, says she was "physically accosted" on the grounds of the Capitol Tuesday night.

In a social media post, the Republican lawmaker says the person who attacked her was arrested by Capitol Police.

Authorities say that James McIntyre, a 33-year-old from Illinois, was charged with assaulting a government official. Mace said her arm will heal after treatment with some ice and a brace for her wrist.

Mace and other Republicans claimed that the suspect was a supporter of transgender rights. Capitol Police has not confirmed details of the arrest.

Capitol Police added that House offices were open at the time, and that McIntyre went through a security screening before entering.

"All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe," Mace wrote on X. "Your threats will not stop my fight for women!"

Mace later added, "Free speech should be free. And no one should be assaulted for their beliefs or their bills."

Mace garnered attention last month after proposing a resolution to "ban transgender women from using biological women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol." The bill came after Rep.-elect Sarah McBride won Delaware's at-large House seat. McBride will become the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Despite McBride identifying as a woman, Mace repeatedly referred to her as a man and claimed she and "anyone who cross-dresses" has a mental illness. "Transwomen are men," she said.

