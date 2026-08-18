House Ethics Committee investigates Democratic congressman over sexual misconduct allegations

The House Ethics Committee announced on Monday that it is investigating Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The announcement comes after three sources told CNN exclusively in June that the panel was investigating the California congressman, who represents parts of Los Angeles.

The panel said in a statement Monday that the probe includes a review of allegations related to “engaging in inappropriate sexual contact” with a staffer, which is against House ethics rules for lawmakers.

When CNN first reported that the California Democrat was under investigation by the panel, Gomez acknowledged having made mistakes that caused his family pain but said they had not violated the law or any House ethics rules. He said he would “cooperate with any Ethics Committee inquiry and provide it with whatever information it might need.”

In response to a CNN request for comment, the congressman issued a similar statement after the panel’s announcement on Monday.

“As I said when the existence of an inquiry was first reported two months ago in the media, years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage. Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House Ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most,” the congressman said.

“I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family. I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal my relationships and move forward with honesty, transparency, and respect. I continue to do this work.”

The ethics panel said Monday that existence of an investigation and public disclosure of the investigation “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

The congressman said, “I appreciate the Committee’s statement that the existence of an inquiry does not itself indicate that any violation occurred. I respect the Committee’s process and am confident that a full and impartial review of the facts will bear that out. I stand ready to cooperate with the Ethics Committee inquiry and provide it with whatever information it might need.”

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