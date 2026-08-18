Andrew Yang proposes $15K for families as AI transforms US economy

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is warning that rapid advances in artificial intelligence are creating economic challenges that the nation's political leaders have been slow to confront.

"Unfortunately, our political class is a little bit old, a little bit out of touch," Yang said in an interview with Jon Lieberman, host of Scripps News' "Catch Me Up. "I think they're going to wake up to this though because this is affecting their kids and their kids' friends, and you're going to see it arise more and more politically."

During the wide-ranging interview, Yang also revived a version of the direct-payment proposal that helped define his presidential campaign. He is now advocating for families to receive $15,000 a year.

Yang argued that the payments would repay Americans whose data has helped train AI systems.

"These AI models are built upon our data and our data is being sold and resold for about $300 billion a year right now," Yang said. "These AI companies are about to IPO to a trillion-dollar or more valuation and we're not seeing a dime of it unless you're an insider that happened to have access to that pre-IPO stock."

Midterm elections

Yang is critical of both Republicans and Democrats heading into the midterms.

"No one thinks that we're on that path right now, in part because the two parties are not designed to solve our problems," Yang said. "They're designed to pit us against each other, make us fear, and even hate our neighbors."

Yang founded the Forward Party, which says it prioritizes independent thinkers who represent the people rather than a party.

Another presidential run?

Yang, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, did not rule out another run for the White House in 2028.

"If there are pieces in place ... I'm still very, very much a patriot and want to do what I can for the country," Yang said.

You can watch the full interview with Yang on the "Catch Me Up" YouTube channel. Don't forget to catch new episodes on Fridays at 7 p.m. on Scripps News.