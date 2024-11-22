After withdrawing from AG consideration, Gaetz says he won't return to Congress

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, said on Friday that he does not intend to return to Congress after he resigned to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general nominee. Gaetz withdrew from consideration on Thursday as several Republican senators reportedly were not planning to vote to confirm his nomination.

His nomination was potentially headed toward failure as senators raised concerns after the House Ethics Committee's findings into alleged sexual misconduct by Gaetz were not released to the public. The House Ethics Committee could have potentially released its findings, but Gaetz ended up leaving the House days before the committee's planned vote. After he resigned from Congress, Speaker Mike Johnson said the report and the committee's findings should not be made public.

After Gaetz withdrew his nomination, there was speculation on whether Gaetz would attempt to return to Congress as he was reelected to the House earlier this month. Speaking to Charlie Kirk on Friday, he put an end to that speculation.

"I'm still gonna be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," he said. "There are a number of fantastic Floridians who have stepped up to run for my seat."

Gaetz said he has other goals in life after spending 16 years in elected office.

"I am going to be fighting for President Trump," he said. "I am going to do whatever he asks of me, I always have. I think eight years is enough time in the United States Congress."

Hours after Gaetz's announcement, Trump said that he would nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be his nominee.

Gaetz's seat will be filled following a special election.