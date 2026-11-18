Democrat Mary Peltola is projected to defeat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, according to the Associated Press, delivering a significant pickup for Democrats.

Peltola's victory marks the first time since 2008 that a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate election in Alaska, and gives Democrats a 56-44 majority in the Senate — though two lawmakers identify as Independents and simply caucus with the Democrats.

"As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first," Peltola said in a statement. "As our next United States Senator, I will stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in DC and deliver results for Alaska’s working families. Thank you Alaska. Let’s get to work.”

Peltola, who made history in 2022 as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, focused her Senate campaign on lowering the cost of living and addressing economic challenges facing everyday Alaskans.

She previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she became known for emphasizing issues important to Alaska, including the state's fishing industry and economic development.

The race drew national attention as Republicans fought to defend their Senate majority. Sullivan, a military veteran seeking a third term, received support from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Sullivan aligned his campaign with the Trump administration's tax and spending priorities and advocated for expanding fossil fuel production.

The race in Alaska was complicated by the presence of another Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Daniel J. Sullivan, a retired teacher, ran as a long shot Democratic candidate for Senate. Both Dan Sullivans running prompted a legal fight early in the campaign, and President Donald Trump later called the former teacher's campaign "fake" and "a hoax by the Democrats."