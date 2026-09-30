High gas prices have voters switching parties and voting for the first time

Gas prices are weighing heavily on voters all over the country, and that is true in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Peachtree City is in Fayette County, Georgia — a county that has voted Republican for decades but that the Democratic Party believes it can flip in the upcoming midterm elections.

With President Donald Trump set to hold campaign rallies in multiple states with just over a month until the midterms, the Scripps News Group hit the campaign trail to talk with voters about how prices at the pump are shaping their choices at the ballot box.

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Matt Manetti, a past Trump supporter, says prices are so high he is now putting cheaper mid-grade gas in his 12-year-old car.

"Unfortunately, the car isn't running as well. Last time I filled this up it was almost $100," he said.

Manetti says he is reconsidering his political allegiance this election cycle.

"Gas prices impact everything. Impact food prices," he said.

When asked if he voted for Trump in the last election, Manetti confirmed he did — and said he is now potentially considering voting Democrat.

Gas pump frustration is also creating new voters. Charlotte Willis says the prices may finally push her to the polls.

"It's just ridiculous, almost $5," Willis said.

"I never had voted," Willis told the Scripps News Group's Joe St. George.

"And you are going to vote in this election?" St. George asked.

"Yes," Willis said.

"And I guess you're going to vote Democrat?" St. George asked.

"Yes," Willis added.

The gas station where St. George spoke with voters sits in a part of Georgia that has backed Republicans for decades. That political history is part of why the Scripps News Group sat down with Steve Brown, the former mayor of Peachtree City. Brown said he is still voting conservative, but believes Republicans need to get energized heading into November. He said rallies and policy changes would help.

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"I think people are tired of the war," Brown said.

When asked whether a Trump rally would help or hurt Republicans right now, Brown said he does not think it would hurt. Brown also weighed in on whether ending the war could boost Republican turnout.

"If the president were to end the war in the next few weeks, would that give Republicans a better shot at winning?" St. George asked.

"I think it would definitely help get Republicans to the polls, give momentum," Brown said.

Not every voter in Peachtree City is wavering, however. David Balentine remains a firm Trump supporter and says high gas prices are a price worth paying.

"Do you blame President Trump for this?" St. George asked.

"No, I don't. It had to happen sooner or later. Iran for 47 years has been chanting death to America — now they were close to making it happen. I'm glad he did what he did," he said.

Balentine said his politics are not changing because of gas prices.

"I'll vote Republican, straight ticket," he added.