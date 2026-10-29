Alaska governor orders investigation into ‘Dan Sullivan’ ballot controversy

A report alleging efforts to recruit a candidate who shares the same name as Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has injected fresh controversy into one of the nation's most closely watched U.S. Senate races, where control of the chamber could ultimately be at stake.

The controversy centers on a New York Times report detailing efforts by Democrats to encourage another Dan Sullivan, a retired teacher with no major political profile, to enter the race. The move would have placed two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the ballot: the incumbent Republican senator and the retired educator.

The report has prompted Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to order a criminal investigation into the matter, raising questions about whether any state laws may have been violated. Legal experts, however, have expressed skepticism about whether the reported conduct amounts to a crime.

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola's campaign has denied involvement. In a statement, the campaign said it had "no involvement in either Sullivan campaign."

The allegations have become a flashpoint because of Alaska's importance in the battle for Senate control. Political analysts rank the race among the nation's top tier of competitive contests, and even a small shift in votes could prove consequential.

Alaska's election system relies heavily on mail voting, with a significant portion of ballots already cast. As voters review their ballots, some Republicans worry that the presence of two candidates with the same name could create confusion and potentially siphon votes from the incumbent senator.

While political observers generally expect Republican voters to support the sitting senator, critics argue that even a small number of mistaken votes could influence the outcome if the race is decided by a narrow margin.

The controversy gained additional national attention after former President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wrongdoing and called for severe consequences.

"They said they didn't do it, and we caught them cold," Trump told reporters, adding that Peltola should resign and that those involved should face prosecution.

No criminal charges have been filed, and it remains unclear whether investigators will identify any violations of law.

RELATED STORY | Report: Peltola campaign linked to effort to recruit second Dan Sullivan in Alaska Senate race

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also weighed in on the controversy. Murkowski, a prominent figure in Alaska politics who has at times broken with her party and previously endorsed Peltola in other races, criticized what she described as "ballot stacking."

In a statement posted on social media, Murkowski said, "Ballot stacking should have no place in our electoral process." She also accused Peltola's campaign of engaging in "a pattern of lies and cover-ups and a culture of deception."

The dispute highlights the high stakes surrounding the Alaska race. Because the Senate majority could hinge on the outcome, both parties are closely scrutinizing developments that might influence voter behavior.

Political analysts say the controversy's long-term impact may depend on the election results. If Sullivan wins, the issue could quickly fade from public attention. If Peltola prevails in a close contest, however, Republicans could pursue extended legal and political challenges while continuing to scrutinize how the second Dan Sullivan's candidacy emerged.

RELATED STORY | Trump says he ordered the Justice Department's lawsuit over Alaska's US Senate race

For now, the allegations have added another layer of uncertainty to an already competitive race, underscoring how even unconventional campaign tactics can become major issues when control of the Senate hangs in the balance.