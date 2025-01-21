Allegations against Pete Hegseth’s past behavior shared with lawmakers in new affidavit

Senators on Capitol Hill received a sworn affidavit Tuesday from Danielle Hegseth, the former sister-in-law of President Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, expressing concern over Hegseth’s ability to serve if confirmed.

In the affidavit, obtained by Scripps News, Danielle alleges that Hegseth displayed behavior described as “erratic and aggressive ... over many years.” Danielle also alleged that she witnessed Hegseth abuse alcohol, stating: “Hegseth would drink to the point of passing out,” calling him “an erratic, volatile personal with an alcohol abuse problem.” She also alleged Mr. Hegseth may have mistreated his then-wife, Samantha, who “feared for her safety” who took steps including “hid in her closet" and utilizing a “safe word” out of fear of her husband.

The affidavit, the existence of which was first reported by NBC News, was requested just days after Hegseth’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services committee by ranking member Jack Reed (D-RI).

During the hearing, Hegseth faced several questions from Senators about his drinking, telling lawmakers he would not touch alcohol if confirmed as defense secretary.

Timothy Parlatore, an attorney for Pete Hegseth, denied the allegations contained in the affidavit.

“Sam [Mr. Hegseth’s ex-wife] has never alleged that there was any abuse, she signed court documents acknowledging that there was no abuse and recently reaffirmed the same during her FBI interview,” Parlatore writes.

“Belated claims by Danielle Dietrich, an anti-Trump far left Democrat who is divorced from Mr. Hegseth’s brother and never got along with the Hegseth family, do nothing to change that. After an acrimonious divorce, Ms. Dietrich has had an axe to grind against the entire Hegseth family. Ms. Dietrich admits that she saw nothing but is now falsely accusing Sam of lying to both the Court and to the FBI because of private, undocumented statements that she allegedly made 10 years ago.”

An aide to Hegseth also told Scripps that he "categorically denies every word of every allegation.”

The Armed Services committee voted narrowly along party lines on Monday to send Hegseth’s nomination out of committee to the Senate floor for a full vote.