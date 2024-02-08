Sam Lisker is a Capitol Hill Producer for Scripps News. He works with Scripps' Washington D.C. bureau team covering lawmakers, congressional hearings and elections. Sam joined Scripps in June 2023 after nearly four years with Spectrum News at their D.C. bureau, where he covered key Washington events from Capitol Hill to the White House. He grew up in Northern Virginia and graduated from Ithaca College with a bachelor's degree in Communication, Management and Design, and a minor in Politics. You can reach Sam on X @slisker, or by email: sam.lisker@scripps.com.