Rep. David Scott, longtime Georgia Democrat, dies at 80

Long-serving Democratic Rep. David Scott has died at age 80, his office confirmed to Scripps News.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Scott served in the Georgia House and Senate before being elected to the U.S. House in 2002.

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He later rose through the ranks to become chair of the House Agriculture Committee, the first Black man to do so.

He had been running for reelection and faced stiff primary competition from fellow Democrats, in part over past votes and concerns about his health. Scott was seen on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife, Alfredia, and two daughters.

Scott's death could affect the balance of power in the House. The chamber now stands at 217 Republicans, 212 Democrats and one independent, with five vacancies.

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