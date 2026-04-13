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Eric Swalwell announces he plans to resign from Congress

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the Democratic lawmaker Monday over allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims involving a staff member.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Monday he plans to resign from Congress, after new allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. (Scripps News)
Eric Swalwell announces he plans to resign from Congress
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U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Monday he plans to resign from Congress.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the Democratic lawmaker Monday over allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims involving a staff member.

In a statement on social media Monday afternoon, Swalwell said he planned to step down.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgement I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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