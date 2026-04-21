Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigns from Congress after Ethics probe

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has resigned from Congress following a House Ethics investigation that found she committed 25 different violations.

The allegations stem from accusations of misusing millions in disaster relief funds for her campaign for Florida's 20th congressional district.

Prior to her resignation, Cherfilus-McCormick was facing bipartisan calls to resign or potentially face an expulsion vote.



RELATED STORY | Ethics panel finds Democratic Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick violated House rules

“This was not a fair process. The Ethics Committee refused my new attorney’s reasonable request for time to prepare my defense," Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement. "By going forward with this process while a criminal indictment is pending, the Committee prevented me from defending myself."

Cherfilus-McCormick went on to call the process a "witch hunt," which she would not be a part of.

"Let me say this plainly: we should be very careful about the precedent we are setting. In this country, we do not punish people before due process is complete," she said. "We do not allow allegations alone to override the will of the people. That is a dangerous path, and one that should concern every American, regardless of party."

She added, "This fight is far from over.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Democratic Rep. Swalwell under investigation amid allegations of sexual assault

Cherfilus-McCormick is the third member of Congress to resign this month amid allegations of wrongdoing. Democrat Eric Swalwell and Republican Tony Gonzales stepped down amid sexual misconduct accusations.

With the resignations, the House of Representatives is now split 217 Republicans, 213 Democrats and one independent, with four vacancies.