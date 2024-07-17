Uber's new feature lets travelers search and reserve rides in different cities

Uber is making things easier for customers during the summer travel season.

The ride-sharing company has launched a new feature that will allow customers planning a trip to search for rides in a different city and estimate fares, wait times and the cost of travel from airports in their destination city.

With the new tool, customers can also reserve rides in a different city in advance.

To get started, users in the Uber app can tap “where to?” and select “search in a different city.”

This comes as record numbers of travelers are making their way through U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

As part of its new offerings this summer, Uber also announced a multi-year partnership with Flying Blue, the loyalty program of Air France-KLM Group. Visitors and local residents in France and the Netherlands can earn 1 Flying Blue mile for every €1 ($1.09) spent on Uber rides, and 2 Flying Blue miles for every €1 ($2.19) spent for Uber customers who take four or more trips per month.

The miles accumulated can be used to upgrade or book flights, hotel rooms and shop with participating brands.

Customers can start earning miles for their Uber rides when they link their account under “settings” in the app.

Also in Paris, the ride-sharing company has expanded its offerings with Uber Cruise.

Customers can experience the City of Love by booking a private cruise on the river Seine for free. This is in partnership with European boat rental company Click&Boat.

The free cruise, which is one hour long, is available between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., departing every 20 minutes from Pont Marie in Central Paris. It will be offered every day from July 12 to 18 and again from July 28 to Aug. 3.

This comes as travelers will be in Paris for the Summer Olympics.

Customers can pre-book an Uber Boat in the app.