TSA reveals its wildest confiscations of 2024

The Transportation Security Administration just dropped its list of "best catches" — or most interesting confiscations — of 2024.

Most included unique ways people tried to sneak weapons and drugs onto airplanes last year.

Here's the list of notable paraphernalia:



Marijuana hidden inside a peanut butter jar found at Asheville Regional Airport

A knife shoved inside a person's shoe they were wearing at Williamsburg International Airport

Gun parts were found stuffed in a red combat boot and stored in a Marvel Avengers Lego set in a carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport

A knife found inside a laptop at Seattle Tacoma International Airport

A vape pen inside a toothpaste tube at Chicago Midway International Airport

A gun wrapped in tinfoil inside a teapot with shot glasses at Portland International Airport

Meth was found hidden inside someone's crutches at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire

Two live snakes were found hidden in someone's pants at Miami International Airport

A replica of a walkie-talkie improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in the passenger's carry-on bag at El Paso International Airport

Gun was found in the seat pocket of a stroller at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston

In case you need a reminder, weapons, drugs and live animals are prohibited on commercial flights.