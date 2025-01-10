TSA reveals its wildest confiscations of 2024

The Transportation Security Administration just dropped its list of "best catches" — or most interesting confiscations — of 2024.
Most included unique ways people tried to sneak weapons and drugs onto airplanes last year.
Here's the list of notable paraphernalia:
- Marijuana hidden inside a peanut butter jar found at Asheville Regional Airport
- A knife shoved inside a person's shoe they were wearing at Williamsburg International Airport
- Gun parts were found stuffed in a red combat boot and stored in a Marvel Avengers Lego set in a carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport
- A knife found inside a laptop at Seattle Tacoma International Airport
- A vape pen inside a toothpaste tube at Chicago Midway International Airport
- A gun wrapped in tinfoil inside a teapot with shot glasses at Portland International Airport
- Meth was found hidden inside someone's crutches at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire
- Two live snakes were found hidden in someone's pants at Miami International Airport
- A replica of a walkie-talkie improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in the passenger's carry-on bag at El Paso International Airport
- Gun was found in the seat pocket of a stroller at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston
In case you need a reminder, weapons, drugs and live animals are prohibited on commercial flights.